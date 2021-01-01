Well Woven Kensington Adeline Multi Vintage Modern Plaid Distressed 3'11" x 5'3" Area Rug

The Kensington Collection is a modern take on the heritage styles of generations past. Re-imagined classic patterns are woven in a striking yet subdued palette of warm coral and copper with minty blues and greens that bring to mind a cool breeze through fresh green grass. These colors are anchored by soft, neutral beige tones and given a distressed wear effect for a cozy, lived-in feel. The dense, 0.4" pile of fine, heat set polypropylene is soft, stain resistant, and won't shed or fade over time. The rug's 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all four sides of the rug are serged for improved durability.