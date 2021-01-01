Decor Therapy Kennedy 26.5 in. White Table Lamp with Linen Shade

A simply stylish accent piece that always shines, this table lamp is a perfect combination of both classic and modern aesthetics. The Kennedy table lamp is crafted from ceramic and features an eye-catching squared silhouette. A modern rectangular linen shade is striking and lends a tailored look. The brushed nickel neck and final add a hint of shine that will catch the light. Available in a variety of finishes so you can customize your living space, whether it is neutral or bright. The 3-way light feature allows you to give the perfect amount of lighting for every occasion, whether it's reading or entertaining. Requires one (1) 150-Watt bulb, not included. Measures 14.5 in. x 14.5 in. x 26.5 in.