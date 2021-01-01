Kenmore Programmable 1.7 L Tea Kettle- Stainless Steel - 30428

Advertisement
The ideal cordless tea kettle for your modern kitchen:Few things are more satisfying than a nice cup of tea in the afternoon, and with the 1.7 L capacity of the Kenmore® Digital Cordless Kettle you can brew enough for everyone. The digital temperature control lets you customize the temperature to get the very best flavor from your French press coffee, black or herbal tea. The heating element is concealed in the base so you don’t have to worry about calcium and mineral buildup decreasing its efficiency.Cordless design, hidden heating element, and built-in safety features for your peace of mind:The cordless design of the Kenmore® Electric Kettle lets you detach the kettle from its base for easy filling (with a transparent water level indicator to let you know when it’s full). The durable and elegant stainless steel body with concealed heating element and removable mesh filter at the spout is simple to clean and descale when needed and will look great on your countertop. Safety features include cool touch plastic handle, locking lid, automatic shut-off and boil dry protection for your peace of mind. Best of all, Kenmore® products are backed by a 2 year limited warranty, so all you have to think about is who needs a top-up!