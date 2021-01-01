Noble House Kenmare Multicolor Print Polyester 18 in. x 18 in. Throw Pillow

Give your interior space a stylish and colorful upgrade to create an artsy flair for your indoor decor. From highlighting your sofa to adding a splash color to your duvet cover, our accent pillow will fill the empty space with something that offers both style and comfort. Featuring a playful mandala pattern, this pillow gives an artsy and edgy accent to your interior decor. With endless possibilities and applications for this accessory, this pillow is perfect for a benched window or sofa in need of a bit of modern grace. Color: Multicolor.