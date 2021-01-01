Kendra Linear Suspension Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Antique - (H511907-AGB)

The Kendra Linear Suspension by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting lends a signature grace to any number of indoor living spaces. Particularly ideal when paired with modern or transitional surroundings, it starts with a circular ceiling mount and short stem that sweeps down to a central hub, a solid fitting that sends down curved suspension arms to support a linear crossbar. This sleek form stretches between the arms, seating a series of smooth, evenly-spaced bobeche discs along its upper surface, each of which blooms a candelabra single open candelabra that sends out a wash of bright, wide-reaching light. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Linear. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass