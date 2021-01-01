42"x54" Kendall Blackout Thermaback Curtain Panel White - Eclipse My Scene

Add style and function to your decor with the Eclipse My Scene Kendall Window Curtain. Eclipse curtains and accessories offer a unique blend of fashion and function for any home decor. The innovative, white foam-backing is applied to the fabric and allows you to enjoy all of the light-blocking, noise reducing and energy saving benefits, while providing the same fashionable style and elegance of naturally flowing curtains. Hang two or more valances on a standard or decorative rod for optimal coverage and desired effect. Sold as a single rod pocket curtain. 3 inch rod pocket; 1 to 1.5 inch rod rmended for maximum styling. 2 inch header adds decorative style. Subtle texture adds style and dimension. Coordinating curtain panel and curtain rod sold separately. 100percent Polyester. Machine wash gentle cycle, tumble dry, do not bleach. Size: 54". Pattern: Solid.