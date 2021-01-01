Kemoria 2 Piece Living Room Set
Description
Features:Comfortable seat cushion: fine velvet material, seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you riseSolid and durable: the wood frame and durable legs make the sofa sets for the living room can support the largest weight, added stability and durability, can be used for a long timeUpholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spacesPieces Included: 1 Loveseat, 1 sofaNumber of Pieces Included: 2Design: StandardMattress Size: Mattress Included: Reclining Type: Reclining Pieces: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Upholstery Material: VelvetGenuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Velvet): GrayUpholstery Color (Fabric: Black Velvet): BlackPattern: Solid ColorSeat Construction: Sinuous SpringsSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: PlasticLeg Color: BlackSeating Capacity: 5Weight Capacity: 1250Product Care: Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals.Arm Type: Square ArmsBack Type: Cushion backTufted Cushions: YesNailhead Trim: NoStorage Included: YesRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Built-in USB Port: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingDurability: UV/Fade ResistantSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoFoam Density: 1.8 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: Feather Blend (foam and feather) with SpringsDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustCushion Ticking: Treatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoADA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CALGreen Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: SCS Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: Lacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compl