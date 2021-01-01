From orren ellis
Keme 1-Light 37.5" LED Flush Mount
This product is a geometric creative LED ceiling lamp with 3 color changes and remote control. The light can be controlled through the remote control. It can change the color temperature of the bulb from 3500 K to 6000 K, and change the brightness from low to high. In any case, you can determine the lighting of the room. The LED ceiling lamp light uniformly without flickering, and protects your eyes from harsh and glaring lights. The ceiling light is made of high-quality metal and acrylic with high light transmission for good illumination. The ceiling light uses a high-quality LED light source, which saves about 75% of electricity compared to ordinary bulbs and can be used for a long time.