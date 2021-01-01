From caballero
Kelsie Red Dot Top - S - Also in: M
Advertisement
Want to make a fashion statement and still be able to fix the kids breakfast? The Kelsie top will add some punch to any outfit and our vibrant red with subtle embossed dot will turn up the volume just enough. Comfort meet style in a relaxed fit with a dramatic double ruffle cap sleeve with striking pin-tuck details on the shoulder and neck. Pair with crips white pants or a skirts-where Are you favorite but jeans? Wants some spice? .pair with a leather legging and boots!