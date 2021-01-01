Kelsea Ottoman Tray

Features:Kelsea collectionHandles for carryingFood safeType: Ottoman/Coffee TableShape: RectangleMaterial: WoodPattern: Solid ColorFood Safe: YesStyle: RusticCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayNumber of Trays: 1Finish: AshSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Wood Tone: White WoodSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 32.5Overall Length - Front to Back: 9Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Overall Product Weight: 2.8Assembly:Warranty:Manufacturer provides 12 month warrantyCommercial Warranty: No