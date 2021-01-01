From novogratz
Novogratz Kelly 3 in 1 Media Dresser and Desk Combo, Ivory Oak
Advertisement
Add a multi-functional piece to your dorm room with the Novogratz Kelly Media Dresser and Desk. The off-white woodgrain finish on the laminated particleboard pairs with black hardware to give this item an elegant look for an affordable price. This item features a TV Stand, 3 Drawer Dresser, small Bookcase, and Computer Desk all in one. The TV Stand can accommodate a TV up to a 39” or 40 lbs. and offers an open cubby below with wire cutouts in the back for your cable box or gaming system. The 3 Dresser drawers will hold folded jeans, t-shirts, and extra blankets. Each drawer has durable metal slides and is finished inside with a linen look paper so clothes don’t snag on raw edges. Finish your homework and papers on the Desk on the right side of this versatile item. The desktop can hold your laptop, pens and pencils, and textbooks and offers a wireless charging spot to keep your Qi-enabled devices charged. Between the Dresser and Desk is a small Bookcase with 1 adjustable and 1 fixed shelf to hold your textbooks and favorite reading books. A wall anchor is included with this item to properly secure to the wall and prevent tipping injuries. The Media Dresser and Desk ships flat to your door and requires assembly. Two adults are recommended to assemble. Once assembled, the Media Dresser and Desk measures to be 37.28”H x 71.97”W x 19.69”D.