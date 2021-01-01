From orren ellis
Keisling 2 - Drawer Nightstand
Advertisement
This product is a high gloss black nightstand with 2 drawers and a multi-color LED back-light. The nightstand is made of high-quality particle board, which is a strong bearing and very sturdy and is very easy to clean and assemble. This gloss bedroom side table comes with the free multi-color LED back-light, operated by remote control for color changing. This practical nightstand can not only serve as a mobile couch side table, beside-bed table, TV tray table for laptop, eating, coffee while lying on the bed but also can be used as a normal nightstand, bedroom cabinet, console table, decorative display table on which you can put some magazines, books, water cups, and ladies' decorations. Color: Black