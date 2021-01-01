At Kichler, we've been shedding light on what's important since 1938 by creating dependable, high-quality fixtures. Even as a global brand, we focus on building and strengthening relationships with not only customers and professionals, but with homeowners who choose our products for their homes. We offer more than 3, 000 trend-right decorative lighting, landscape lighting and ceiling fan products in innumerable styles to enhance everything you do and show everyone you love in the best possible light. Kichler Keiran 3-Light Brushed Nickel Transitional Chandelier | 43503NI