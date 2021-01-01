Keiper Ottoman

This Collection is an exact duplication of our bestselling conversation set, but it is sized smaller for apartments and condominiums. You might not have a lot of space, but you still want the high quality wicker rattan for your sunroom or special area where you go to relax. The design serves as an attractive background. This wicker stands up to wear and the designer has taken pains to assure comfort. The distance of the chair to the floor makes this set very appealing to persons around 5 feet tall. Fabric: Husk Chocolate