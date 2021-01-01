Keil Reversible Duvet Cover Set

Bring elegant, simply-chic style to your bedroom with this reversible duvet cover set! Crafted from a polyester and cotton blend, the duvet cover showcases a white-on-white diamond trellis motif accented by pin-tucked pleats for an elegant, tailored aesthetic, while a zipper closure and corner ties accommodate your preferred comforter insert (not included) with ease. A pair of matching shams (one for twin size) completes the set. Designed for everyday life, this set can be machine washed and tumble dried as needed for fuss-free upkeep. Size: Twin Duvet Cover + 1 Standard Sham