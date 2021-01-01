Aveeno Kefir Probiotic Blend Sulfate-Free Conditioner for Restoring Balance to Scalp, Color-Safe Conditioner with Nourishing Oat, Paraben- & Dye-Free, 12 fl. oz

We believe that beautiful hair starts at the root. Soothe and balance your scalp while adding moisture to your strands, with this farm-to-shower inspired Aveeno Kefir Probiotic Blend Conditioner. Oat as the first ingredient helps to promote a healthy scalp environment. Infused with probiotic kefir extract, this conditioner is designed to help balance scalp's microbiome to help nourish your hair and scalp. Free from sulfates, parabens and dyes, this product is safe for color-treated hair. We source our oats from a quiet mill located along the rolling hills of the Mississippi River Valley, in a small town where pride and quality go hand-in-hand. We love the way we feel when everything is in balance. That's why we start with oat as the first ingredient. Each blend helps to soothe your scalp and nourish your strands from root to tip. Discover blends made with simple ingredients, from simpler times