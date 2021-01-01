From the holiday aisle
Keesee 2 Piece Coffee Mug Set
Advertisement
2 x AA Batteries not includedFeatures:WaxMommy and me ceramic cup gift set Santa cutie and Santa babyCeramicSet Size: 2Product Type: Coffee MugAdditional Items: YesAdditional Items Included: LidSaucer Included: NoMug Tree Included: NoTea Bag Holder Included: NoTea Infuser Included: NoStraw Included: NoSnack Tray Included: NoSpoon Included: NoLid Included: YesStorage Box Included: NoPrimary Material: CeramicInsulation Type: Not InsulatedDouble Wall: NoShape: BarrelFooted: NoWith Handle: Color: BlackHand Painted: NoSubject: TextAnimals: People: Holiday / Occasion: ChristmasTypography: YesFunny: NoTypography Type: Band: NoBand Finish: Style: Farmhouse / CountryProduct Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care & Cleaning Instructions: Microwave Safe: YesChip Resistant: NoStackable: NoCapacity: 17PTFE Free: NoLead Free: PFOA Free: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Microwave Safe: Commercial Oven Safe: Commercial Dishwasher Safe: Country of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNSF Certified: FDA Approved: Dimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 7Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 5.5Saucer Diameter: Cup/Mug Weight: 1.21Storage Box Height: Storage Box Width: Storage Box Length: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No