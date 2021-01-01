BoredKoalas Jesus Pillows Religious Christian Gift Keep Calm Trust God Jesus Faith Religious Christian Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grab this inspirational Keep Calm Trust God throw pillow for your Christian mom, dad, husband, wife, son or daughter! It's the perfect religious gift idea & present for Birthday, Ministry, Holy Communion, Confirmation, RCIA or Church Service This Keep Calm Trust God pillow is a perfect religious gift for Pastors, Catholics, Baptists and Christian men, women, kids. Show your devotion and faith in God, the Bible and Jesus Christ using this spiritual religion outfit 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only