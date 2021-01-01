From witty veterinary employee labour day animal doctor

Keep Calm Let Veterinarian Handle It Funny Vet Tech Humor Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Stay trendy with the Funny Saying design of our Veterinary Technician themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Staff fans, this Hilarious trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10344000053 ways to use this vintage Worker themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Office inspired look your Company addicts will surely love. Perfect for Workers Day everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com