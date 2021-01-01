From latitude run
Keenesburg 4 - Person Counter Height Dining Set
The dining table makes its appeal attractive and a wonderful addition to any kitchen. Our mid-century bench adds a sense of attractiveness and the modern design is compatible seamlessly with any kitchen decor. The dining tabletop is made from an excellent quality of rubberwood material that offers durability and is long-lasting. This dining room table set has plastic glide nails underneath each breakfast table leg and backless kitchen & dining room chairs Leg which helps to keep the dining set stable even on the rugged ground and avoid the floor from being damaged. Our contemporary, budget-friendly, sturdy, and comfortable kitchen dining table set can be a wonderful choice if you are appearing for a great dining time experience with family or friends. Fabulous tabletop design, superior quality colors, and robust premium hardwood made it the best dining table set for 4. This dining set is easy to clean and the perfect dimensions are suitable for most dining rooms, don’t hesitate to bring it home and enjoy it.