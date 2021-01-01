Keene Rug - Dark Gray / Ivory (2'x3') - Safavieh

The classic geometric designs and evocative tile patterns etched into the Keene Rug collection impart a look of bold sophistication in room decor. Hand-tufted using 100percent pure wool in a raised, cut and loop pile, Keene is the ultimate in marvelous decorative dimension and incredible comfort-soft feel underfoot. The use of wool will insulate and heat your home. The Keene Collection combines the elegance geometric patterns and soft tones to create a style that complements any style family room, den or bedroom. Size: 2'X3'. Color: Dark Gray/Ivory.