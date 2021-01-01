Keely 4 - Light Lantern Geometric Chandelier with Leather Accents
Description
4 light light with Rustic Iron finish, genuine leather straps. Features: Four light Indoor fixture in Rustic Iron finish. Dimensions: 19.50"W x 25.75"H. Requires 4 - 100 Watt E26 medium bulb(s). UL listed. Rated for Dry locations. Recommended for hallway, stairway, foyer, entryway, kitchen, home office, dining room, living room, bedroom. Farmhouse trend. Genuine leather straps. Multi-Material Fixture: Yes. Fixture Design: Lantern. Fixture Shape: Geometric. Number of Lights: 4. Finish: Black. Secondary Material: Leather. Primary Material: Metal. Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: Dry. Sloped Ceiling Compatible: Yes. Dimmable: Yes. Voltage: 120. Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100. Country of Origin: China. Power Source: Hardwired. Hanging Method: Chain. DS Primary Product Style: Country / Farmhouse.