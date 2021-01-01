SONNEMAN Lighting Keel LED Bath Bar - Color: White - Size: 36-"

Lean and clean lighting for the modern bath. In the finest maritime tradition, the Keel LED Bath Bar by SONNEMAN has a strong keel-style bar frame to hold its long cylindrical shade in a straight, rigid line. The Metal keel intersects the Optical Acrylic shade, in fact, emphasizing its impressive length while also helping to keep the LEDs within completely out of sight. With its super-slim profile, this bath bar will fit into even the narrowest spaces in a modern bathroom or vanity area, where it will shine evenly and brightly for precise makeup application, shaving and other focused tasks. Color: White. Finish: Satin White