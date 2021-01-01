From asstd national brand
Keegan Polyester Upholstered Tufted Nailhead Trim Headboard, One Size , Brown
Advertisement
Inspired by the personal haven created by a famed Belgian collector of art and antiquities, the winged Keegan headboard transforms a bedroom into a sanctuary. Upholstered with luxurious tufting and trims, it's the essence of tranquility. Posh and polished, this modern headboard brings glamour and intrigue to the contemporary boudoir.Included: 1 Headboard(s)Features: Nailhead Trim, Quick Ship, Tufted, UpholsteredJoinery: Nailed, ScrewedShape: RectangleTools Required: Phillips (not Included), Screws (included)Bed Size: FullMeasurements: 60.2 Width/Inches, 8.7 Depth/Inches, 54.1 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 32 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% PlywoodFabric Description: WovenFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamMetal Finish: SilverUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: RusticCountry of Origin: Imported