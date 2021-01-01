Hinkley Keating Pendant Light - Color: Brass - Size: 1 light

The Keating Pendant by Hinkley Lighting brings a turn of the century factory feel to your modern living space. Intricate lines detail the entire piece, from the ceiling mount and downrod to the spotlight-shaped body. Sharp angles and grooved indentations make up a false handle connected to the body, like a once-mobile fixture repurposed for your home. The smooth, curved body provides a sense of elegant mobility and the ability to hang it on a sloped ceiling makes it a versatile option for ambient lighting needs. Shape: Bell. Color: Brass. Finish: Heritage Brass with Aged Zinc