From kitchenaid
KitchenAid KCG8433OB Burr Coffee Grinder, 10 oz, Onyx Black
Advertisement
70 Precise Settings for your perfect grind - from coarse for Cold Brew and French Press, to fine for Espresso. Easy reference brew method icons help to easily match the grind size to the brew method. Automatic Smart Dosing Technology to seelect the cups or shots desired; grind-time is adjusted accordingly for perfect dosing, regardless of grind size or brew method. Built-In Adjustable Portafilter Holder to grind directly into 54-mm or 58-mm portafilters, perfect for espresso making. Anti-Static Technology helps reduce static charge for a clean coffee grinding experience, with less mess. 10 oz* Removable Top Hopper to save and transfer unused beans back into a sealed container for fresh keeping and to easily switch beans between brews. *Capacity varies based on bean type and roast., Manufacturer: KitchenAid