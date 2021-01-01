Artistic Weavers Kazuno Dark Red 12 ft. x 14 ft. 11 in. Geometric Area Rug

Upgrade any room in your home by choosing the Artistic Weavers Area Rug. With a modern style, this loomed rug is the ideal addition for contemporary spaces. It has a stain-resistant construction and features color fade-resistant materials. This rectangular rug has a geometric pattern, which creates a modern look with its clean lines. It is designed with elements of red, brightening up your decor. It has a 100% polypropylene design, making it a durable option with remarkable longevity. Color: Dark Red.