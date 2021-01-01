Kaylie Desk
Description
New Sit + Stand Tsble Double Workstation With Storage Large Dual Work TableFeatures:Design concepts with creativity and quality, newly design a unique combination of high and low desks. One person working, you can choose to sit down or stand up when you are tired. Super Length size allows 2 people to work side by side without compromising on space, the simple yet retro style and spacious side-by-side workspace that makes it’s space-saving and much more effective. This large workstation rectangular top offers plenty of space to work with your computer and laptop, while two open shelves below are ideal for stacking books or baskets. This elegant retro-style desk combines cemented carbide and dark wood to create a unique and refined charm. The modern minimalist desk is perfect for all family styles.Package include: 1x table, 1x installation manualDesk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: BrownTop Material: Manufactured Wood + Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BrownBase Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: 2Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 300Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In ChinaDS Primary Product Style: ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: YesTAA Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: YesANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: YesBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program