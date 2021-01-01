From clarks
Clarks Kayleigh Sail
Step out in comfort and style in the sleek, lace-free Clarks Kayleigh Sail, featuring a front zipper closure that offers fast and secure wear. You will go all day in ultimate comfort with the the OrthoLite footbed and the lightweight and durable EVA outsole. Part of the Clarks Collection. Cushion Soft technology ensures comfort with every step. OrthoLite footbed enhances comfort while reducing impact. Unstructured Air Circulation System for breathable wear. Moisture wicking. Impact absorption. Front zipper closure. Lightweight and durable EVA outsole. Upper made from leather and synthetic material. Lining and insole made out of textile material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.