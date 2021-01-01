From clarks
Clarks Kayleigh Band
Take the day on in the Clarks Kayleigh Band featuring a classic slip-on shoe constructed with elastic strap, sock liner upper and Cushion Soft technology with OrthoLite footbed ensures comfort with every step. Available in two color options. Leather and textile upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 7 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.