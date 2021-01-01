Kawaii Strawberry Milk, K Pop Vaporwave Japanese Milkshake Premium T-Shirt

Grab now this funny Retro 90s Japanese Kawaii Strawberry Milk Shake Carton, cute Kawaii Strawberry Milk, K Pop Vaporwave Japanese Milkshake Carton. Really sweet design if you love a tasty Strawberry Milkshake and fancy the Asian pop culture. Japanese Otaku Stylish Aesthetic Strawberry Milk design with words Milk and Strawberry written in Japanese. Great gift for the manga, cosplay, otaku and anime fans, special fit for Korean Kpop fans to! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.