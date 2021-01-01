From feline magic
Kawaii Pink Pastel Goth Ouija Spirit board Creepy Cute Cat Tote Bag
Advertisement
Kawaii Pink Pastel Goth Cat Ouija board spirit board design with alphabets, numbers, yes/no, moon, stars and goodbye. Cute and creepy witchy pagan occult, gothic design. Best Halloween gift for men and women who loves: Wiccan, Wicca, Witchcraft, Nu Goth, bubble goth, cute goth, paranormal, supernatural, Dual Kawaii, pastel pink, bubblegum witch, vaporwave aesthetic outfit. Makes a cute Halloween costume for cat lovers.. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.