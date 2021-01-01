From harajuku vibes, a pastel goth world
Kawaii Coffin Gurokaw Creepy Cute Aesthetic Pastel Goth Tote Bag
Advertisement
Halloween Kawaii Coffin, Gurokaw Creepy Cute Dark Pastel Goth Aesthetic mixing goth / grunge with the sweet elements of the kawaii aesthetic. Cute Gift for Pastel Goth Aesthetic, Gurokaw Creepy Cute and Japanese YamiKawaii. Best gift for men and women who loves Nu Goth, bubble goth, cute goth, menhera vaporwave aesthetic outfit. Pastel Halloween Gift for Girls, Eboy, Sad Boy Egirl. Check the Brand name above for more :) 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.