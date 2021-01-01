Kawaii Calico Cat Sushi Lover Chef with Sakura Merch Gifts Tote Bag

Cute Kawaii graphic Neko Calico Cat Sushi Chef with Sakura Wreath. This makes a perfect gift for all cat lovers, cat owners, cat lover lady, cat mom, cat dad, cat kids, anime gift idea or anyone who loves cat clothing and accessories. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.