Kaufman 5 - Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Description
Features:This complete product grouping offers a fixture for every applicationEnergy star efficientFixture Design: Shaded Fixture Shape: Classic / Traditional Number of Lights: 5Number of Tiers: 1Finish (Finish: Brushed Nickel): Brushed NickelFinish (Finish: Bronze): BronzeStyle: TraditionalShade Included: YesShade Color (Shade Color: Alabaster): AlabasterShade Material: Shade Color (Shade Color: White): WhitePrimary Material: MetalCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type Included: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: GU24/Twist and LockDimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 13Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoWood Type: Quality Score: 0.65Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: FIRA Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoADA Compliant: ETL Listed: Fire Rated: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FSC Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesPEFC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: ITTO Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 14Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 18Body Width - Side to Side: 24Body Depth - Front to Back: 24Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: <