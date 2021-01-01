Kato Outdoor Oak Finish Light Weight Concrete Dining Table,Grey

This outdoor dining table is the perfect addition to any rustic outdoor set. The light weight concrete material is weather resistant, and virtually indestructible, great for patios that endure those harsh winters and hot summers. Included with this table is a weather resistant cover that is designed to protect your table while not in use. Perfect to pair with benches, chairs, or any combination of both. With its simple design, this table is sure to give any backyard the absolute picturesque feel.