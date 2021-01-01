Katherine Dark Grey Fabric/Natural Walnut Finish 60" Rectangular 5 Piece Dining Set

Includes: One (1) Table and Four (4) Chairs Table Dimensions: 35.43 inches deep x 59.06 inches wide x 29.53 inches high Assembly Required With matching wood finishes, you can’t go wrong with this dining set. Including one table and four chairs, this set is ideal for any home. The mid-century style and smooth wood finishes of this set will compliment any décor, so you don’t have to worry about clashing color pallets in your home. The dining chairs feature a sturdy design with soft fabric cushioned seats, providing both comfort and style for your dining pleasure.