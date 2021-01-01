Kate Woven Mid Heeled Sandal - 38 - Also in: 37, 36

Grow your stylish wardrobe with a pair of soft cushioned hand woven white leather mid block heel from Saint G. Featuring a statement woven strap and a mid block heel. Woven features and a walkable heel make it so desirable. It comes with veneer Leather covered heel, full leather lining and padded leather footbed for natural comfort and breathability. This slip on heel will lend a stylish look to your outfit. Amazing design and fit. These woven block heels not only look good but also are gentle on your feet, a true manifestation of high standards of workmanship with the use of latest technology.