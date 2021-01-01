jacquards are part of our heritage almost as much as nylon. they're unique fabrics: highly textured, with patterns that are woven instead of printed. for this collection we wanted to do something totally new with our signature spade flower pattern. we looked to limonta, a centuries-old, family-owned textile mill in northern italy near como. they've been producing and experimenting with jacquards for over 100 years and are one of the world's most renowned mills. together we've made something special. here, we've used our new spade flower jacquard (topped with stripes, another thing we love) on our pouch wristlet-carry it by the optional strap or slip it into a bigger bag. Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Pouch Wristlet, Blue Multi