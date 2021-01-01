From kate spade new york
Kate Spade On The Rocks Multi-Color One Size Earrings WBRUH775974
Kate Spade On The Rocks Multi-Color One Size Earrings WBRUH775974. Material: Metal. Size: One size. Color: Multi-color. Shape: Hoop. Gemtype: Glass stone. Postback closure. Our on the rocks collection features playful design details done in the most sophisticated way. These slender hoops, which we've handcrafted of plated metal, are adorned with tiny stars and multicolored semiprecious stones. They'll add a whimsical touch to all of your looks. IMPORTANT WARRANTY INFORMATION: Please note that seller provides its own warranty for the products sold by seller; the manufacturer’s warranty may not apply to products purchased from this seller. For additional warranty related issues or information, please contact us directly.