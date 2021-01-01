From global furniture usa
Kate Panel Bedroom Set (White)
Chip Board, MDF, Plywood and PU Paper MaterialsWhite FinishWood etched-like surfaceBlack trimPlank style headboard with dark accent trimMid-century modern legsDark contrasting basesDrawer Construction: Kenlin Center Glide.The Kate white bedroom collection by Global Furniture includes your choice of a king or queen bed, the dresser and mirror, the chest, and a nightstand. This debonair set has its own style with the white, wood etched-like surface, black trim, and mid-century modern legs. The headboard is designed as plank boards running horizontally with an elegant trim around the edges. A perfect bedroom set for your modern interior design. The Kate's clean, effortless lines and Beach wood white finish bring modern elegance into your everyday. A plank style headboard with dark accent trim and a dark contrasting base pulls off the perfect balance you need for a timeless transitional look.