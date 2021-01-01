From designovation
Kate and Laurel Sylvie Four Palm Trees Framed Canvas Wall Art by Simon Te Tai, 18 x 24 Natural
Display paradise in minimalist form with this four-palm tree canvas wall art. Printed and framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this framed floating canvas art will be a pure pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, or any room in the home. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a natural woodgrain polystyrene frame, this palm tree wall art has two hangers already attached to the black MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 inches tall by 18 inches wide by 1.5 inches deep. Artist Biography: Simon Te (Russia) is a new artist, just getting his start 2 years ago. He is a self-taught photographer and graphic designer. It's been very hard work, but he has come a long way with tutorials and practice. Simon draws inspiration from contemporary art and the freedom of expression. He likes the simplicity of lines and forms created by nature itself. Simon is anticipating an exciting future ahead.