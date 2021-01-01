Kasondra Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed

The contemporary look is sleek, simple, and modern. To create your contemporary bedroom, the bed will be a good choice that does not break your bank. Featuring a detailed framework, high-quality beige linen fabric completes the look of this stylish and durable king-size bed frame. Constructed of an eco-friendly solid rubberwood frame, the bed features low side rails and a low footboard, providing an illusion of space to a small room. Wenge finishing tapered wooden legs lift the bed frame off the floor to create under-bed clearance for storage. This stylish piece is designed to be used on its own, as it is not compatible with any headboard. Color: Beige, Size: Full/Double