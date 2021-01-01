Kashston Accent Table

Combine simplicity with fashion, this Kashston nightstand is made with manufactured wood with espresso veneer. It features one drawer and one top open compartment while having abundant storage space above and below the drawer. With its sufficient storage space, you could organize your books and daily essentials clean and neat. Additionally, the earnest espresso finish will make this enchanting nightstand fit ideally in any space. Specifications: Case: 1Pc/1Ctn/3.09'/43LbsSize: 20" x 16" x 18"HFinish: Faux Marble & EspressoMaterials: Wood, Faux Marble, Glass, Veneer , Composite Wood