From latitude run
Kashem TV Stand for TVs up to 70"
Advertisement
This sleek contemporary media console will be a sophisticated addition to your living room. The long low piece features clean lines, in a rich dark espresso finish that will complement your decor. The generous top surface will accommodate a large television up to flat-screen TVs, while open compartments below are ideal for electronics components. The large lower drawers and shelves offer lots of enclosed storage, great for movies, gaming equipment, and other media items that you want to keep hidden. The combination of MDF and frosted glass decoration accent the drawer front for a cool modern look that you will love. Create a chic look in your living room with this stylish contemporary TV stand.