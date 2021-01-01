Kasandra 15 Piece Outdoor Lounge Chair Cushion Set

If your outdoor seating ensemble needs a refresh before summer hits, this 15-piece cushion set is an alfresco essential. Perfect for placing atop your sectional or sofa set, it instantly adds comfort to your patio or deck. Designed to live outdoors, these foam-padded cushions are wrapped in removable acrylic covers, so there are no worries when it comes to UV light shining down and rainstorms rolling through. This set includes: Three single cushion sets and three corner cushion sets. Fabric: Aruba