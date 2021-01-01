From acne studios
Acne Studios Karwa Mohair Sweater in Charcoal
Advertisement
Acne Studios Karwa Mohair Sweater in Charcoal 38% nylon 30% wool 28% mohair 4% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Fuzzy knit fabric. ACNE-WK393. A60293. About the designer: Acne Studios is a Stockholm-based fashion house with a multidisciplinary approach. Through founder and Creative Director Jonny Johansson’s interest in photography, art, architecture and contemporary culture, an alternative path has been found, turning Acne Studios into a well-respected creator of ready-to-wear, magazines, furniture, books and exhibitions. The collections are defined by Jonny Johansson’s signature juxtaposing design and attention to detail, with an emphasis on tailoring and an eclectic use of materials and custom-developed fabrics. The collections cover men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and denim.