Kart Dad Tees Co. Go Fathers Day Kart Daddy More Awesome Dad Sayings Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you looking for a Go-kart Dad Gift idea for fathers day or a Birthday Gift? so this fits your needs, Grab this of Go Kart father Driving and winning the race with a vintage design for your Daddy to wear it in Bday Party with family and friends Go Kart Dad Just like a Normal Father But more Awesome is a Perfect Gift idea for fathers day and Happy Dad Occasions among the family and friends or Co-Workers, Kart racing or karting Lovers and motorsport road racing with open-wheel Present 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only