From nourison
Nourison Karma Ash 5 ft. x 7 ft. Persian Vintage Area Rug, Grey
With its intriguing array of radiant tribal patterns revealed in artfully gradated color palettes, this wonderful Nourison Karma area rug collection is warm, inviting and infinitely exciting. It's woven from a silky polypropylene/polyester blend and features antique-inspired design effects. These significant rugs are sumptuous examples of texture, tone and dimension. With symbolic pattern, velvety texture, subtle shade variations of alluring ash and special tonal treatments that give an heirloom-like appearance, this mesmerizing rug is as arresting to the eye as it is amazing to the touch.