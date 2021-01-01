From retrofete
retrofete Karina Jacket in Blue. - size S (also in XS)
Advertisement
retrofete Karina Jacket in Blue. - size S (also in XS) retrofete Karina Jacket in Blue. - size S (also in XS) 100% cotton. Front button closure. Brest pockets. Padded shoulders. Buttoned waist tabs. Intentionally distressed areas throughout. Made in Italy. ROFR-WO18. FW20-2766. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.